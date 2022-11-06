A sign outside of a voting site in May 2022 in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Daniel Marin)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day. Here’s a look at which ISDs will not host classes on Tuesday.

Austin ISD

The Austin ISD board of trustees voted in late September to make Election Day a student holiday during both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. This Tuesday — and Election Day 2023 — will instead be professional development days for all staff members, with no students reporting to campus.

“The main reason was to address safety concerns with campuses being used as voting locations during school days, which we are required to allow,” said Jacob Reach, AISD’s chief of governmental relations & board services, in a release. “This will ensure security at campuses, and allow more campuses to serve as community-focused voting locations in future years.”

Lago Vista ISD

Both Monday and Tuesday will serve as professional learning days for Lago Vista ISD staff members. Students will not have classes on either day, according to the district’s academic calendar.

Leander ISD

Tuesday is marked as a staff development day and student holiday on Leander ISD’s district calendar. As a result, students will not report to campus on Tuesday, with district operations resuming as normal Wednesday.

