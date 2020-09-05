Where Central Texas universities are asking students to self-isolate if they have COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest numbers from the University of Texas at Austin show at least 34 more students tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

On Friday, Austin Public Health officials said UT Austin cases account for around 23% of cases reported in Travis County in the past seven days.

As KXAN previously reported, the university doesn’t have its own isolation facility on campus. Students with COVID-19 or those suspected of having it are being told to isolate off campus.

We looked at how other Central Texas universities are handling positive COVID-19 cases.

Texas State University

Texas State requires students to leave their dorm and isolate at home. If they’re unable to go home, students are then required to isolate in a university-owned apartment—separate from other apartments—until they leave or recover.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M University in College Station requires students who test positive to self-isolate either at home, off-campus, in an isolation room on campus or at a hotel if on-campus isolation rooms are full.

Baylor University

Students at Baylor University can self-quarantine on or off campus. On-campus residents with a meal plan who need to quarantine will receive meal delivery and will be placed in self-isolation housing.