When each Central Texas school district plans to go back to in-person learning

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — It really feels like there are multiple first days of school this year — the date when online schooling started and the date when students actually come back to campus for in-person learning.

A majority of the schools in Central Texas have already started bringing at least some students back. Here’s a look at which ones did so today, which ones still have yet to bring kids back to campus, and which school districts have already brought kids back and how long they’ve done so.

Returning to in-person schooling Wednesday

Bastrop ISD

Jarrell ISD

Lago Vista ISD – Sept. 9 for Pre-K through 5th grade, Sept. 10 for grades 6-12

Returning to in-person schooling in the coming weeks

Austin ISD – Oct. 6

Del Valle ISD – Oct. 12

Dripping Springs ISD – Sept. 14

Elgin ISD – Sept. 21

Georgetown ISD – Sept. 10

Hutto ISD – Sept. 14

IDEA Public Schools – TBD

Lockhart ISD – Sept. 14

Manor ISD – Sept. 14

Pflugerville ISD – Sept. 14

Round Rock ISD – Sept. 10 for special education students, Sept. 15 for everyone else

San Marcos CISD – Oct. 5

Taylor ISD – TBD

School districts where some students have already returned to campus

Bastrop ISD – Sept. 9

Blanco ISD – Aug. 24

Burnet CISD – Aug. 20

Coupland ISD – Aug. 19

Eanes ISD – Aug. 19

Fayetteville ISD – Aug. 24

Flatonia ISD – Aug. 19

Florence ISD – Aug. 31

Fredericksburg ISD – Aug. 24

Giddings ISD – Aug. 31

Granger ISD – Aug. 24

Hays CISD – Sept. 8

Jarrell ISD – Sept. 9

Johnson City ISD – Aug. 24

KIPP Charter Schools – Aug. 24

Lago Vista ISD – Sept. 9

Lampasas ISD – Aug. 10

Lake Travis ISD – Sept. 8

Leander ISD – Sept. 8

Lexington ISD – Aug. 19

Liberty Hill ISD – Aug. 27

Llano ISD – Aug. 13

Luling ISD – Aug. 17

Marble Falls ISD – Aug 19

Mason ISD – Aug. 18

McDade ISD – Aug. 24

San Saba ISD – Aug. 20

Smithville ISD – Sept. 1

Thrall ISD – Aug. 10

Thorndale ISD – Aug. 17

Wimberley ISD – Aug. 19