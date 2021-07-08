What does it take to work at Tesla?

FILE – This July 8, 2018 photo shows a Tesla 2018 Model 3 sedans sitting on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. The driver of a Tesla Model 3 involved in a fatal crash that California highway authorities said may have been on operating on Autopilot posted social media videos of himself riding in the vehicle without his hands on the wheel or foot on the pedal. The May 5, 2021, crash in Fontana, a city 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, is also under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The probe is the 29th case involving a Tesla that the federal agency has probed. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsi, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What does it take to get a job at Tesla? Austin Community College is providing a chance for interested Austinites to find that answer this week.

A spokesperson for ACC said they’ve seen so much interest in their new Tesla training program that they are hosting two related job fairs this week.

The Manufacturing Careers Expo will feature Samsung, Applied Materials and Tesla and will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Wednesday, ACC spokesperson Sydney Pruitt told KXAN they already had hundreds of RSVPs for Thursday’s event.

Last month, Austin Community College District and Tesla announced their Tesla START Manufacturing program at ACC. Officials said the training program is the first of its kind in the country and will provide a training pipeline for careers at Tesla.

The 14-week START program will begin with the inaugural cohort in August, and a new cohort expected each month.

ACC said there are more than 1,600 manufacturing businesses accounting for 65,000 jobs in Central Texas alone.

The college cites a study by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank that indicates Texas manufacturing executives are struggling to fill open positions. According to the bank’s statewide survey, about 80% plan to raise wages to attract and retain more manufacturing employees.

