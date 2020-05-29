What do you want in the next Austin ISD superintendent?

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD students, parents and staff got a chance to share their thoughts on the district’s current superintendent search.

The district held virtual listening sessions on Wednesday and Thursday — and people were able to tell officials what they want to see in the next superintendent.

Topics included leadership, slowing down the search due to the coronavirus and equity for students.

Outgoing Superintendent Paul Cruz announced in February he would resign to take a new position at the University of Texas.

His last day is August 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss