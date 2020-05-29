What do you want in the next Austin ISD superintendent?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD students, parents and staff got a chance to share their thoughts on the district’s current superintendent search.

The district held virtual listening sessions on Wednesday and Thursday — and people were able to tell officials what they want to see in the next superintendent.

Topics included leadership, slowing down the search due to the coronavirus and equity for students.

Outgoing Superintendent Paul Cruz announced in February he would resign to take a new position at the University of Texas.

His last day is August 31.