What Central Texas’ largest school districts are doing about at-home learning curriculum

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Questions have swirled about what central Texas school districts are doing to provide curriculum and direction for students as they try to continue their education from home.

Many schools are handling communication directly with parents through teachers, but KXAN checked in with some of central Texas’ largest school districts to see what is to come.

AISD

The Austin Independent School District created a learning-at-home website for students and parents to use. It includes resources for elementary through high school students.

The resources are intended to be optional enrichment for students while classes are canceled.

KXAN is waiting for a response from AISD officials about when they will release curriculum for students, though Superintendent Cruz said in a video message on the district’s Twitter that they have a goal of launching it on April 6.

.@AISDSupt created a video to remind our families that we are a community, & we will make it through this crisis together. We also wanted to share that AISD is working is develop a continuous learning system, w/ the goal of launching April 6.https://t.co/RGOHEof4sk#AISDProud — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) March 27, 2020

Classes are canceled until April 3 and campuses are closed until April 13.

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock Independent Schools District officials will be providing at-home instruction that is expected to begin April 6.

A RRISD spokeswoman said teachers will primarily using Google classroom to provide instruction to students.

For students who don’t have access to the internet or a computer, the district will make worksheet assignments available for pickup at breakfast and lunch distribution sites.

Officials are also expected to distribute Google Chrome books to students via curbside distribution from March 31 to April 3. For locations, click the link in the tweet below.

.@RoundRockISD is set to distribute @Google Chromebooks to students who need access to devices to engage in at-home instruction. Curbside distribution will be Tuesday, March 31 – Friday, April 3. Details➡️https://t.co/jxnG0LHQkG — Round Rock ISD (@RoundRockISD) March 28, 2020

The spokeswoman said they are still working out how grading will work and how they can make special education services available.

The district is closed until April 13.

Leander ISD

A Leander Independent School District spokesman said the main focus for teachers right now is reconnecting and reinforcing relationships with students.

“We have had great moments of students meeting virtually with teachers and their classmates, bringing some normalcy in these not normal times,” said Leander ISD Public Information Officer Corey Ryan.

He added that the district has provided teachers with tools to re-inforce what’s already being taught and they have set up internal websites for teachers to use in providing instructional materials to students.

The district has also set up a Teaching and Parent Guide page on their website with helpful resources about staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last report, school operations were suspended until April 13.

A huge thank you to students, teachers and staff who are making great things happen in virtual classrooms across the district! Moving forward, LISD has decided to remain closed until April 13. Here's a look at what our families and employees can expect: https://t.co/DqJn9IgBRN pic.twitter.com/BqBLGLtpq8 — Leander ISD (@LeanderISD) March 27, 2020

Hays CISD

Hays Consolidated Independent School District is providing curriculum in full on Monday, March 30.

During the week of March 23-27, officials worked to provide materials for teachers, while they communicated with parents about providing resources to students to access online learning.

Students will receive at home instruction from March 30 to April 3. A district spokesman said the main goal of at-home learning is to prevent losing any momentum during temporary school suspension.

Curriculum will also be focused on maintaining a routine, give students stability in their new learning environment and to provide school community connections.

Assignments will not be collected, assessed or graded during this time period, however, students are encouraged to still participate to keep building on skills they have.

Officials are working on what those plans will look like for instruction from April 6 and beyond.

Read the full learning timeline here.

Manor ISD

Manor Independent School District will provide online and paper learning packets to students for at-home learning.

For students who don’t have access to online learning, paper packets will be distributed starting on Monday, March 30 at food pick-up locations.

The district’s website also includes tools to create a schedule for your student, add lesson activities and incorporate district resources into a student’s learning.