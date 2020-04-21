Westlake named top 6A public high school in Texas by U.S. News and World Report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals are great on the gridiron, and according to recently released national high school rankings, they’re also great academically.

U.S. News and World Report named Westlake a gold medal winner as the top Class 6A public high school in Texas.

The magazine partnered with social science research firm RTI International to rank more than 24,000 high schools for this year’s rankings.

The schools were rated on the following:

College readiness – 30%

College curriculum breadth – 10%

Math and reading proficiency – 20 %

Math and reading performance – 20%

Underserved student performance – 10%

Graduation rate – 10%

Westlake performed well above the state average in both math and reading, and scored in the 978th percentile in STAAR assessments.

Advanced placement students at Westlake scored in the 98th percentile on college-level exams, in this case it was the AP exam, and almost 90% of Westlake’s underserved students scored as proficient on the STAAR exam.

“Our students and teachers amaze us each and every year at Westlake High School. It is an honor to be recognized once again as the number one 6A comprehensive high school in the state,” said Steve Ramsey, Westlake principal. “We value our students, teachers, counselors, administrators and staff who have built a quality daily culture that allows us to succeed in so many areas including academics.”

The rankings separated Westlake from magnet schools, early college high schools, charter schools and other schools that require an admissions process.

The top overall high school in Austin according to the report, regardless admissions structure, is Liberal Arts and Science Academy. The school shares a campus with LBJ Early College High School.

Rankings of all the Austin-area high schools can been seen on the U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools website.