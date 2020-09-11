‘We need 100% compliance’: Leander ISD says families are failing to reliably complete daily self-assessments

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Like many in Central Texas, the Leander Independent School District has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 at school.

Someone at Bagdad Elementary tested positive Thursday. That’s the second case so far for the district since in-person classes started.

The other case was on Friday at Akin Elementary. The district reports 17 people may have been exposed altogether.

This ongoing threat is one reason why LISD officials are asking families to accurately and reliably fill out a daily self-assessment for their kids every morning before heading into school.

However, they are finding that very few are cooperating.

One teacher at an LISD elementary school said less than 20% of the student body completed its daily self-assessment for that day. Administrators are asking staff to be more diligent in ensuring the screenings are being completed.

“We need 100% compliance. We need all parents and families to say ‘my student is not symptomatic today that is coming in for in-person learning,'” district spokesperson Corey Ryan said.

Ryan admits the Google Spreadsheet most schools are using for the self-assessment is not foolproof. There’s no way to guarantee an asymptomatic student won’t enter the building. But Ryan says it holds everyone accountable for the health of the student population.

“It minimizes the spread in our schools and allows us to stay open and stay doing what we do best,” Ryan said.

Ryan underlined the importance of ensuring your kids are symptom-free: If your kid feels sick and needs to come home from a Leander ISD school — for whatever reason, be it a stomach ache, allergies, etc. — they will not be allowed back in the building until they get a negative COVID-19 test.

Ryan said restriction may ease up as the school year progresses. But for now, the district doesn’t want to take any chances.

