Water shut off at Bowie High School due to another water leak, AISD says

Water at Bowie High School has been shut off due to another water leak, Austin ISD said Monday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Water at Bowie High School has been shut off due to another water leak, Austin ISD said Monday.

The school has been plagued by several water leaks over the last week, with the first one reported on Nov. 1.

“This will take several hours to fix with repairs lasting into the evenings,” the district said on Twitter. “We’re moving quickly to get students and staff what they need on campus.”

Last week, a water leak gushing 26,000 gallons per hour was found on the campus on Monday. It was fixed, but another leak was found Tuesday.

The district says portable restrooms are on the way to campus, as well as gallon jugs of water. The kitchen is not affected and will serve meals.

Absences for students will also be excused for Monday, the district said.

We get that this is frustrating for our students and staff. We’re working very hard to fix this leak and are focused on preventing further issues. Unfortunately, the winter storm taxed our pipes more than we thought, and we’re seeing the results of that now. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) November 8, 2021

“We get that this is frustrating for our students and staff,” the district said. “We’re working very hard to fix this leak and are focused on preventing further issues.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.