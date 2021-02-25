AT NOON: Rep. Harold Dutton, chair of the Texas House Public Education Committee, talks future of schools

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — State Rep. Harold Dutton, chair of the House Public Education Committee, joins the Texas Tribune at noon Central time Feb. 25 for a live interview moderated by Aliyya Swaby, public education reporter for The Texas Tribune.

They’ll discuss the state of public education in Texas, including school funding, public school aid during the pandemic and which education bills we can expect in this year’s legislative session.

Dutton, D-Houston, has represented House District 142 since 1985. On Feb. 4, he was appointed chair of the House Public Education Committee by House Speaker Dade Phelan. Dutton is also a member of the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee and of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.