Want to transfer Austin ISD schools next year? The application window is now open

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Any families interested in transferring schools next year within the Austin Independent School District can file applications starting Tuesday, the district announced.

The district’s window to make transfers within the district runs until Feb. 19. All transfer requests made within the timeframe will receive equal consideration, an AISD press release says.

Applications turned in after Feb. 19 will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to enrollment capacities and/or construction, there are eight schools in AISD frozen to transfers. They are:

High schools Akins Bowie



Middle schools Gorzycki Lamar Lively



Elementary schools Baranoff Cowan Kiker



The frozen schools may still be able to accept transfer applications for magnet, application or dual -language programs, AISD says. Families have to contact the individual schools to see if those options are available.

Priority transfers, including majority-to-minority, sibling and tracking, along with general transfers, will only be accepted at schools that aren’t frozen, AISD says.

The district also accepts out-of-district requests, but that application window isn’t open until Feb. 1. Those submissions are processed in the order they are received and are given consideration after in-district transfer and lottery requests, AISD says.