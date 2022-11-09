DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Voters in Drippings Springs Independent School District voted not to approve any of the school district’s three bonds, which would’ve allotted about $481 million for improvements and new facilities.

Prop A came the closest to passing, but more than 51% of voters said “no.” The $199.28 million would’ve built a new elementary school, helped expand Sycamore Springs Middle School, and provided new school buses. 9,494 voted for it and 10,167 voted against.

Nearly 54% of voters voted against Prop B, which would’ve been $275.35 million for a new high school. 9,073 voters were for it and 10,572 were against.

Just under 54% of voters were against Prop C, $6.5 million for technology upgrades. 9,103 voted for the prop, and 10,501 voted against.

Dripping Springs ISD saw enrollment grow from roughly 4,500 to 8,500 students in the last decade. The district also expects enrollment to essentially double again, to 16,000, in the next decade.

The district said it would look at several other ways to address growth and overcrowding, like rezoning for elementary schools and middle schools, examining class size models, master scheduling, and purchasing portable buildings.