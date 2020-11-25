Vandegrift High School cancels in-person learning for week after Thanksgiving after rise in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a rise in COVID-19 cases, Vandegrift High School will stop in-person learning for the week after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30-Dec. 6.

The school says several students and staff have been placed in quarantine and that all decisions were made after working with Austin Public Health.

Closures include all athletics, fine arts and extracurricular activities.

Principal Charlie Little said in a letter to the VHS community: “During the Thanksgiving break, our custodial teams continued to work and clean the building. We will ensure the facility is properly sanitized and ready for students to return. We anticipate being able to return to in-person learning and student activities starting Dec. 7, 2020.”

For more information, visit Vandegrift High School.