UT undergrad hybrid classes will be held online through January

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area, the University of Texas at Austin plans to hold more classes online through the end of the month.

A letter from Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Dan Jaffe states all undergrad hybrid courses, excluding pharmacy and nursing, will be held online through the end of January.

The university is also asking students to spread out their returns to the campus in order to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

“This applies to all students who plan to travel to the Austin area. Students returning to the residence halls are receiving specific information about their return,” the letter said.

By having all undergrad hybrid courses online, it will give students a broader range of dates to return, the school said. Those in an entirely in-person class should check with their instructor to learn how those classes will be held in January.

UT also recommends that families and visitors limit their time in Austin when dropping a student off.

The school also encouraged getting tested for the virus three to five days before coming back to Austin. Those who are unable to get tested beforehand can get free tests on campus as soon as they return.

The school asks students to listen to their bodies and even if they develop slight symptoms to isolate from others and get tested. They also said to be aware of symptoms that seem like allergies.

“Don’t assume it is just allergies. Some symptoms of COVID-19 and allergies may feel the same. Be sure you are tracking your symptoms and get tested if you exhibit symptoms,” UT said.

As always, in the letter, the university asked students and the UT community to continue wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and limiting contact.

Some plans could change, depending on how cases are shaping up in the Austin area. Classes for the spring semester start Tuesday, Jan. 19.