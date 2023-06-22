AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas System is partnering with TimelyCare, a virtual health and well-being platform, to launch a new program that offers free virtual mental health resources to students at all 14 UT institutions, according to a news release from The UT System. The program is part of a $16.5 million investment approved by the UT Regents in 2022 to enhance student mental health and safety.

Set to launch at the beginning of the fall semester in 2023, the program will offer a variety of 24/7 virtual care services, including on-demand mental health and emotional support, scheduled mental health counseling sessions, as well as a number of other mental health resources.

In the release from the UT System, Kevin P. Eltife, chair of the UT Board of Regents, stated that they “are committed to continuous enhancements that improve student health and educational success outcomes.”

Data from a survey conducted by the CDC reveals that, from January to April of 2023, approximately 28% of individuals aged 18-29 years reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety, while about 22% reported experiencing symptoms of depression.

“We know that students’ mental health is tied to their academic achievement and that the demand for access to mental health services for UT students has never been greater,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken.

TimelyCare CEO Luke Hejl said the partnership with UT is more than just business; it’s personal. “One in every 10 TimelyCare employees has earned a degree from a UT institution,” Heji said.