UT System Board of Regents to meet Wednesday, discuss COVID-19 and CARES Act actions

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UT Tower_96220

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas System Board of Regents will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday via conference call.

The meeting is scheduled for around 2 1/2 hours, and is slated to tackle a number of contract approvals and personnel manners throughout the entire system.

There will also be discussion on “possible appropriate action regarding COVID-19 issues and response,” as well as “possible appropriate action related to implementation of CARES Act provisions.”

Discussions on athletic training facilities renovations at UT Austin are also on the agenda, as well as presentations of certificates of appreciation to student regent Daniel Dominguez and outgoing UT Austin president Greg Fenves.

Fenves is leaving the university to become president at Emory University in Atlanta.

The full meeting agenda is on the UT System’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss