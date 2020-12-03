UT seniors discuss wrapping up college, planning for future during ongoing pandemic

FILE – In this June 18, 2014 file photo, High School graduates stand and sing during graduation ceremonies in Santa Ana Bowl. The nation’s high school graduation rate has ticked up slightly to 82 percent, a new high. The Education Department said Tuesday that the rate for the 2013-14 school year  up from 81 […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Graduating from college marks a major milestone for every student, and reaching that achievement this year means possibly stepping into the working world during a pandemic that’s still not over yet.

KXAN will host a live-streamed conversation Thursday afternoon with three college seniors about what the school year has been like for them and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their future plans.

The guests who will join digital anchor Will DuPree during the live stream include Graysen Golter, Mercedes Gonzalez and Ryan Chandler — all who have been interns this semester with the KXAN news team.

As part of their virtual internship, Golter, Gonzalez and Chandler wrote weekly blog posts on KXAN.com to talk about their thoughts of both learning about the news and living it since they’re each experiencing virtual learning and changes in their college and universities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People can watch the live stream at 3 p.m. in this story as well as the KXAN News Facebook page.