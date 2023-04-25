Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 25, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top university for graduate studies, according to a press release from UT.

In the latest edition of “Best Graduate Schools” from U.S. News & World Report, out of this year’s batch of U.S. News graduate school rankings, 37 of the University’s schools, programs and specialties are ranked among the top 10 in the nation.

When combined with previous rankings, it brings the university to a total of 53 graduate schools and specialty programs ranked in the top 10. The magazine ranks programs in alternating years.

Four graduate programs were ranked No. 1 and six were ranked among the top 10.

Overall, according to the release, UT Austin has top-10 specialties in more than a dozen colleges and schools and has four specialty programs ranked No. 1:

No. 1:

Six of the University’s graduate colleges rank in the top 10:

Top 10:

The McCombs School of Business has seven specialties ranked in the top 10, and the College of Education offers six programs ranked in the top 10, according to the UT release.

“UT Austin is the flagship university in the state and region, as well as one of the country’s preeminent institutions for graduate studies,” President Jay Hartzell said in the release. “Our commitment to bettering life for individuals and society is evident through our continued pursuit of excellence in graduate education. UT’s world-class faculty and our position within one of the world’s leading technology ecosystems in Austin help our graduate students find fulfilling career opportunities and go on to solve some of society’s most pressing challenges.”

UT Austin is ranked seventh in the list of public and private universities with the most Top 10 graduate schools, programs, and specialties in the 2023-24 U.S. News Rankings.

According to the release, U.S. News & World Report’s graduate rankings are considered the “gold standard” of graduate and professional rankings. They are based on surveys of academic leaders and, for select programs, additional quantitative measures including placement test scores, student/faculty ratios, research expenditures and job placement success, the release said.

The publication updates some of its specialty rankings each year and republishes the most recent rankings in other areas. According to the release, the areas that were updated this year were business, computer science, earth sciences, education, engineering, law, nursing, physics, psychology, public affairs, and sciences.