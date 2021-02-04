UT president to give State of the University address at 3 p.m.

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell will give his State of the University address in a virtual format at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The university says Hartzell will “reflect on the events of this year and outline his strategic priorities for The University of Texas at Austin” during the speech.

It’s Hartzell’s first such address since he was confirmed as UT’s 30th president in September.

The university has a link on its website to stream or download the speech.

We will stream the speech in this story and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss