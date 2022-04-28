AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin won’t be requiring ACT or SAT test scores from high schoolers who apply for fall 2023 undergrad, according to the school’s website. This includes international students.

The university said it originally waived these test requirements in fall 2021, so students who were unable to take the tests because of COVID-19 could still apply to the school.

UT still encourages students to submit ACT and SAT scores if they can but said the scores are just one of many factors that are “holistically assessed” to determine if a student should be admitted or not.

“No single factor within the application determines admissibility,” UT Austin said on its website. “The Office of Admissions uses an individualized, holistic review process to consider each completed freshman application.”

The university said additional tests could be needed to ensure students get enough academic support, especially in majors that require a lot of math. Students will hear from the school if this is the case.

You can learn more about priority and regular application deadlines on UT’s website.

If you have any additional questions about test requirements, you can email admissions@austin.utexas.edu.

KXAN’s media partners at the Texas Tribune first reported other Texas schools, like Sam Houston State University, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Tarleton State University, have extended their test-optional policies indefinitely. Baylor and Rice Universities have also extended their test-optional policies through fall 2023.