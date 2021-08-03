UT High School offering free virtual tuition for Texas residents in fall

Education

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though COVID-19 cases continue to rise, parents throughout Texas may have a limited number of options this year for virtual learning for the 2021-22 academic year beginning August 23.

That’s why the University of Texas is now offering an alternative for the upcoming school year. The University is waiving all tuition fees for UT High School‘s virtual program.

Texas residents can enroll as full-time 9-12-grade students in the UTHS Diploma program to complete graduation requirements and earn a high school diploma, UTHS says.

Students must meet the following criteria:

  • Maintain permanent residency in Texas and provide proof of residency
  • Be under the age of 21 years
  • Completed eighth grade coursework (or equivalent credit by exams)
  • Have not already earned a high school diploma
  • Meet eligibility requirements documented in Texas state policy for public schools (TEC 25.001)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss