UT High School offering free virtual tuition for Texas residents in fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though COVID-19 cases continue to rise, parents throughout Texas may have a limited number of options this year for virtual learning for the 2021-22 academic year beginning August 23.

That’s why the University of Texas is now offering an alternative for the upcoming school year. The University is waiving all tuition fees for UT High School‘s virtual program.

Texas residents can enroll as full-time 9-12-grade students in the UTHS Diploma program to complete graduation requirements and earn a high school diploma, UTHS says.

Students must meet the following criteria:

Maintain permanent residency in Texas and provide proof of residency

Be under the age of 21 years

Completed eighth grade coursework (or equivalent credit by exams)

Have not already earned a high school diploma

Meet eligibility requirements documented in Texas state policy for public schools (TEC 25.001)

