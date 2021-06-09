UT Dallas researches ways to improve brain health, performance

DALLAS (KXAN/KXAS) — A study at the University of Texas at Dallas is looking at ways to boost brain health and enhance brain performance long term.

The BrainHealth Project aims to track brain progress through the BrainHealth Index, and find ways to improve brain health through training, activities and coaching.

Adults and children ages 8 to 17 can sign up for the program, and participants ages 18 to 40 can get a series of free MRIs to gain insight on their blood flow and brain connectivity, according to KXAS in Dallas.

The Center for Brain Health says research on how to improve brain performance has been going on for three decades, according to KXAS’ report.

Participants in the project will be tested first to determine their brain’s current performance, then be trained on strategies to enhance their BrainHealth Index.

Participants can then use what they’ve learned and turn them into everyday habits for the rest of their lives.

The project is funded through grants and donations. It doesn’t cost anything to participate, according to KXAS.

Sign up online here.