UT Austin students can choose 3 classes to be graded pass/fail for fall and spring

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Austin is making changes to accommodate students as the COVID-19 pandemic continues upending daily life.

The university announced on Tuesday that fall 2020 and spring 2021 undergraduate students will be able to choose a total of three classes to be graded on a pass/fail basis without penalty.

Students will be able to view their final grades before making the decision, which is entirely optional. Requests for pass/fail selections will begin Jan. 6 and continue through June 15.

Additionally, the Q-drop deadline for the fall 2020 semester has been extended to Dec. 9. The deadline for spring 2021 has been extended to May 11.

For the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, all Q-drops will be considered “non-academic,” which allows students to drop a class without counting toward the six-class limit.

These exceptions apply only to these two semesters, UT notes. For more information, click here.

“We understand that this semester has been enormously difficult, in your classes and in your personal lives,” said Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Daniel Jaffe. “For many of you, the cumulative toll and anxiety has been amplified by concern about grades, workload, and the impact on your GPA… Despite these unprecedented times, we are a Longhorn community determined to support each other and change the world. And we will, every step of the way.”

Jaffe wrote that UT President Jay Hartzell approved these changes following recommendations from student government and faculty council as well as “extensive discussion with student and faculty leadership.”

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,933 COVID-19 cases at UT Austin, with 1,439 of those being reported since August 26. There are currently an estimated 87 cases among students and faculty.