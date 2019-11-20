UT assures students it’s working on improving sexual misconduct policy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas President Greg Fenves sent a letter to students Tuesday assuring them that the school is working to address sexual misconduct.

The university has faced criticism for the way it handles complaints of sexual misconduct.

In the letter, Fenves said that a working group of students, staff members and university leaders is in the process of being formed.

Additionally, he said his administration has met with student leaders to discuss their concerns and determine who will serve on the group.

“The members will examine and identify opportunities for the university to improve how we review and communicate about sexual misconduct and other significant issues,” he wrote.

UT has also hired Husch Blackwell, a firm that has worked with various other universities, to review its sexual misconduct policy.

“These are all important steps, but our work is just beginning,” Fenves wrote. “We will continue partnering closely with student leadership and other campus representatives to address the issues that they have raised in recent months.”