UT announces spring 2020 students will be able to pass/fail, credit/no credit remaining courses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas announced Friday that for the rest of the spring semester, undergraduate students will have the option of taking all classes pass/fail, and graduate students will have the option of taking all classes credit/no credit.

The decision comes after widespread concerns over the spread of COVID-19, which led to closures of several central Texas universities, including UT.

On March 17, the university decided to move all remaining spring 2020 classes online. Then on Wednesday, UT announced it would postpone its spring commencement due to COVID-19, deciding to instead hold a virtual event and a larger, in-person event later in the year.