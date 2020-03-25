University of Texas spring 2020 commencement postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the University of Texas announced its spring Commencement, scheduled for May 21-23, will be postponed due to continued nationwide and local concerns of COVID-19 spread.

In a video announcement on Wednesday, UT President Greg Fenves, joined by Commencement Speaker Brené Brown, spoke directly to students who may, understandably, be disappointed by the news.

“There’s a great sense of disappointment, and yes, loss,” Fenves said.

During the video, Fenves asked Brown to deliver a virtual commencement, which will be held later the same week as the now postponed in-person commencement, and also to still be speaker for a later 2020 commencement, which will be held later this year.

Brown agreed to both.

Speaking to students, Brown said, “It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to be grieving. It’s okay to feel angry and frustrated about how things are turning out right now … It’s OK to grieve how much we miss the normalcy of our life in Austin at UT right now.”

UT says the celebration of students later this year will feature “the full array of graduation and commencement ceremonies.”