University of Texas moving all remaining spring classes online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin announced that starting March 30, all spring classes would be moved online for the rest of the semester.

According to UT, beginning March 30, all undergraduate and graduate instruction will be performed via Canvas, Zoom or other platforms.

Additionally, the school says all students must be moved out of residence halls — exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis, according to UT.

On March 11, the school announced it would extend its Spring Break to help ensure safety of students and staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.