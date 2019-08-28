University of Texas kicks off fall semester with ‘Gone to Texas’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, the University of Texas Tower lit up in burnt orange to welcome students new to Austin for the fall semester.

“Gone to Texas,” a tradition welcoming the newest students, featured several live performances, including music by the Longhorn Band and an official welcome by UT President Greg Fenves.

When imparting wisdom to UT’s new class, Fenves referenced one of UT’s most noted graduates, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, saying: “Matthew once said, ‘Life is a series of commas, not periods.’ Now what he’s saying is simple, but also very important: every moment in your life is connected. Every ending is really a beginning. Every achievement — and I know you have many achievements — is a continuation of something started years ago. And tonight, for you, it is no different.”