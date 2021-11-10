University of Texas at Austin ranked as Texas’s best college for veterans

The University of Texas at Austin is Texas’s best higher education institution for veterans, according to a ranking released by the U.S. & World News Report. (Courtesy: University of Texas at Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The University of Texas at Austin is Texas’s best higher education institution for veterans, according to a ranking released by the U.S. & World News Report Monday. The ranking follows a Sept. 23 recognition of the university by the Texas Veterans Commission, commending UT Austin on its educational services to veterans.

On a national level, UT Austin came in at No. 10 among all public universities for its veteran resources, and No. 16 among all private and public universities. Currently, more than 475 veterans are enrolled in UT programs, per a university news release.

Approximately 1.4 million Texans classify as veterans, according to estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey.

Approximately 1,300 students are either spouses or children of current or former military members, per the release.

“Our veterans are exceptional leaders, students and assets to the university,” said Jeremiah Gunderson, retired staff sergeant and director of Student Veteran Services, in the release. “The needs of student veterans are diverse, so our goal is always to serve them through a holistic approach that supports both their academic and personal goals.”

UT Austin’s Institute for Military and Veteran Family Wellness specializes in care access and services for veterans transitioning back to civilian life and beginning a post-military career education path. The institute’s programming includes spousal support networks, peer support groups and transition resources for veteran families.

“Providing world-class teaching and mentoring resources to veterans is a top priority and point of pride at The University of Texas,” UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said in the release. “Both of these recognitions underscore our continued commitment to supporting our student veterans and their families.”