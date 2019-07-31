Undies for Everyone: AISD giveaway bash for students will include more than just supplies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of volunteers will spend Wednesday at the Delco Activity Center filling backpacks with school supplies for 4,500 Austin Independent School District students.

The event is part of the district’s Back to School Bash happening over the weekend at the Palmer Events Center. District officials said while students who receive a backpack will get typical back-to-school supplies like crayons, markers, and paper, they will also be able to go to a new booth and get another special package — a pack of underwear.

“We have students who will come to school and say, ‘I only have one pair of socks, one pair of pants, I only have two shirts,'” Leonor Vargas, administrative supervisor for AISD’s parent programs, said.

It’s an issue Vargas encounters every day and added that for some underwear is a luxury.

“Some of our families struggle with basic needs,” she said. “The reality is they sometimes don’t have the resources to be able to even buy underwear or to do their laundry.”

To help out, they’ve teamed up with Undies for Everyone. A nonprofit that aims to provide clean, new underwear for students in need. This year, the collaboration between the district and the nonprofit will be able to provide 4,000 elementary, middle and high school students with five pairs of underwear.

“It brings me so much joy and to know that our students are going to be benefitting from this, it’s like Christmas in July,” Vargas said.

The Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 3, is open to all parents whose kids go to AISD. It will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Palmer Events Center.

In addition to free backpacks and school supplies, there will be free health screenings and booster seats.

Capital Metro will be offering shuttles from various schools around Austin:

Akins High School,10701 S. First St.

Covington Middle School, 3700 Convict Hill Road

Dobie Middle School, 1200 E. Rundberg Lane

Guerrero Thompson Elementary School, 102 E. Rundberg Lane

Lanier Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road

Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell St.

Palm Elementary School, 7601 Dixie Drive

Small Middle School, 4801 Monterey Oaks Blvd.

Webb Middle School, 601 E. St. John’s Ave.

Bedichek Middle School,6800 Bill Hughes Road

Delco Activity Center, 6401 Pecan Brook Drive

Harris Elementary School, 1711 Wheless Lane

Lamar Middle School,6201 Wynona St.

LBJ Early College High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Drive

Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Drive

Reagan Early College High School, 7104 Berkman Drive

St. Elmo Elementary School, 600 W. St. Elmo Road



