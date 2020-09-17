U.S Army chooses Austin Community College for new software development program

(Left to Right) Austin Community College Chancellor Dr. Richard Rhodes, AFC commanding General John M. “Mike” Murray and ACC Trustee Gigi Edwards Bryant at signing of collaboration agreement at ACC Rio Grande campus (Austin Community College photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Army Future Command selected Austin Community College to help create their new Software Factory, according to an ACC press release.

In the program, students will receive specialized training in software development, including artificial intelligence, and work alongside U.S soldiers. The Software Factory is the Army’s first soldier-led software development program.

ACC was selected from a nationwide search due to the college’s advanced ACCelerator learning lab and recent startup of a bachelor degree program in software development, according to the press release.

The curriculum for the Software Factory will be developed by ACC and the Army Future Command under the college’s Computer Science and Informational Technologies program. The goal of the Software Factory is to connect soldiers and students with industry partners and work towards to two-year and four-year degrees , according to the press release.

The Software Factory will be located at ACC’s campus in downtown Austin on Rio Grande Street. It is expected to open January 2021 with 30 soldiers and students in its first class, according to the press release.

A second class is expected to start in summer 2021. More than 15,000 service members expressed interest in the program.