Parents turn to tutors as more students fall behind

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With school districts across the nation moving to online classes, students have had to adjust to a new way to learn — and parents have had to adjust as well.

Diagnosed with dyslexia last year, third-grader Alice Faber has been working hard to keep up with her virtual classes.

“Math is pretty easy. I have my tutor to help me,” Alice said.

Alice’s mother, Jen Faber, hired a tutor to help her daughter as classes went virtual due to the pandemic, and she’s already seeing the benefits.

“It has been really helpful because I have work, and I can’t always stop what I am doing to help her,” Jen said.

Assessments delivered through the Texas Education Agency show students may have experienced a nearly six-month learning loss directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Kristen Walker and Stacy Formby saw the need for tutors as some districts saw more failing grades in the fall and opened tutoring company Club Z.

“A lot of the kids have had a hard time transitioning into this virtual online learning from home,” Walker said.

Formby said business has been booming since they opened and so many families opted for virtual classes.

“We have seen our business almost double every single month,” Formby said. “It is so hard for the kids to keep up with the assignments they have to turn in and getting on top of those schedules. Before, they had a teacher in person.”

Since getting the hands-on help with her assignments, Alice has flourished.

“At the beginning of the year, I wouldn’t write sentences until Mrs. Stacy came and helped me spell things and write things and encouraged me to do it,” Alice said.