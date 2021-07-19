Top pediatrician group conflicts with CDC guidance about wearing masks in school buildings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A top pediatrician organization released recommendations Monday for the upcoming school year that conflicts with recent federal guidance about masking in school buildings.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggested that everyone older than two should wear a mask in school this fall regardless of their vaccination status.

In a news release, AAP stated it “recommends universal masking because a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines, and masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated. Many schools will not have a system to monitor vaccine status of students, teachers and staff, and some communities overall have low vaccination uptake where the virus may be circulating more prominently.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its stance on this issue. The agency stated vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings. The new health authority for Austin-Travis County, Dr. Desmar Walkes, previously told KXAN that her forthcoming recommendations for local schools would follow the CDC guidelines.

Despite these conflicting recommendations from health experts, the Texas governor already banned the state’s school districts from requiring masking. Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order that went into effect in June that would not allow districts to keep masking requirements in place for the fall semester.

The Austin Independent School District told KXAN that it will share updated health guidelines this Thursday for the new school year, but a spokesperson said they won’t depart much from the previous year. However, the district stated it will keep encouraging all unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks, but it will not be mandated due to the state restrictions.

The AAP’s guidance Monday comes as COVID-19 cases climb once again across the U.S., including in the Austin area. Austin Public Health announced the area is returning to Stage 3 of the department’s risk-based guidelines due to the arrival of the delta variant, increasing cases and strained health care resources.