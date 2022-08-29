LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Lockhart Independent School District said parents and students will notice more security patrols around district campuses Monday after a threat was found at Lockhart High School.

Lockhart ISD said Monday morning the threat was written on the wall in a girls’ bathroom on the campus.

It did not say what was in the threat or when the district was made aware of the threat.

The district said both Lockhart Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office would increase their presence around district campuses Monday.

Lockhart ISD encouraged students, staff, parents and members of the community to report any security concerns to their school, the district or the Alert LISD section of the district’s website.