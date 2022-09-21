HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District is working with law enforcement to investigate a “gun threat” made against Johnson High School.

In a Wednesday letter to parents, teachers and staff, the district said the threat against the school was written on a bathroom wall and claimed there would be a shooting on campus Thursday. The district was alerted to the threat late Tuesday evening by students and adults.

Local law enforcement, as well as Hays CISD security staff, are partnering on the investigation, which is still ongoing. The district said an update will be pushed out as soon as there’s new information, but no later than Wednesday evening.

“We take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly. Many times, threats written on a bathroom wall turn out to be not credible. However, we can never make that assumption. We operate from the standpoint that the threat is serious unless and until law enforcement determines otherwise,” part of the letter to the Johnson High community read.

Hays CISD encourages its community to report anything suspicious.

How Hays CISD alerts families to emergencies

The district said it uses emails, text alerts and phone calls to alert Hays CISD families to emergencies. The district advises parents to make sure their contact information is updated in their child’s registration system at their campuses since the alert system syncs with the student information system.

Hays CISD also has an app, and when downloaded, you can set it to receive alerts on your phone when there is a new message. Whenever the district sends out a district-level email, it’s posted in the app as well.

The district also has a variety of communication channels you can stay updated with, including through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

You can report suspicious activity and threats to iWatchTexas, a statewide reporting network, but in an emergency, you should call 911.

The Hays HopeLine is also open as a confidential way for students and parents to report bullying, harassment, school safety concerns or any other personal crisis.