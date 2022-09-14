THORNDALE, Texas (KXAN) — The Thorndale Independent School District in Milam County said it canceled classes Wednesday after threatening comments were made on social media.

In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook Wednesday morning, Superintendent Adam Ivy told the community the threat was sent to a student on Snapchat who reported it to their parents. The parents alerted the district which began working with law enforcement.

So far, law enforcement hasn’t identified the person making the threats nor determined if the threats are empty yet.

Ivy said the district decided to cancel all classes Wednesday at 5 a.m. out of “an abundance of caution.” Thorndale ISD plans to return to class Thursday morning.

“Please know that we never want to cancel school if we can help it and that we will use this experience to plan for potential emergencies so that we can hopefully work to avoid canceling in the future,” Ivy wrote in the letter.

This is one of a slew of threats that have been reported against Texas schools in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, two schools in the Austin area were either put on hold or upped security, including Pflugerville ISD’s Connally High School.

PfISD Police determined the report of a shooter on campus was false.

Three Houston schools went into lockdown Tuesday as a “precaution” after threats were made, and Waco Police gave the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School.