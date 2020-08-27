These are the Central Texas schools reporting coronavirus cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new school year may have only started recently, but school districts, colleges and universities are already reporting cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members.

The following places confirmed that the novel coronavirus sickened people in their school communities:

Thrall ISD

Mason ISD

Baylor University

UT Austin

Leander ISD

Hays CISD

  • Before the new school year began, at least 31 district employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19, though the majority were not working at schools at the time.

Bastrop ISD

KXAN will keep updating this story, as more information about COVID-19 cases keeps coming to light.

