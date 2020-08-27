These are the Central Texas schools reporting coronavirus cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new school year may have only started recently, but school districts, colleges and universities are already reporting cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members.
The following places confirmed that the novel coronavirus sickened people in their school communities:
Thrall ISD
- The Thrall Independent School District shared on Aug. 18 that an employee at Thrall Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, which came a week after in-person classes began there.
- The district then reported on Aug. 26 that three additional employees at each of its school campuses contracted COVID-19.
Mason ISD
- A student who attends Mason Elementary School contracted COVID-19 after the district began holding classes in person again.
- The superintendent shared on Aug. 3 that a Mason High School football coach tested positive for COVID-19.
Baylor University
- The university confirmed that at least 89 students tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to school.
UT Austin
- As of Aug. 27, the university has reported 488 cases of coronavirus in its community since March 1.
- In March, dozens of students who went on a spring break trip tested positive.
- The university also reported more than a dozen football players had tested positive June 18
Leander ISD
- The district announced on Aug. 19 that one of its employees at Akin Elementary School died “from complications due to COVID.”
Hays CISD
- Before the new school year began, at least 31 district employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19, though the majority were not working at schools at the time.
Bastrop ISD
- The district announced on June 18 that it suspended its summer workout camps for students after three student athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
KXAN will keep updating this story, as more information about COVID-19 cases keeps coming to light.