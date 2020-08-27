These are the Central Texas schools reporting coronavirus cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new school year may have only started recently, but school districts, colleges and universities are already reporting cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members.

The following places confirmed that the novel coronavirus sickened people in their school communities:

Thrall ISD

The Thrall Independent School District shared on Aug. 18 that an employee at Thrall Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, which came a week after in-person classes began there.

The district then reported on Aug. 26 that three additional employees at each of its school campuses contracted COVID-19.

Mason ISD

A student who attends Mason Elementary School contracted COVID-19 after the district began holding classes in person again.

The superintendent shared on Aug. 3 that a Mason High School football coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Baylor University

The university confirmed that at least 89 students tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to school.

UT Austin

Leander ISD

The district announced on Aug. 19 that one of its employees at Akin Elementary School died “from complications due to COVID.”

Hays CISD

Before the new school year began, at least 31 district employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19, though the majority were not working at schools at the time.

Bastrop ISD

The district announced on June 18 that it suspended its summer workout camps for students after three student athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

KXAN will keep updating this story, as more information about COVID-19 cases keeps coming to light.