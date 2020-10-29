Texas teachers saw ‘significant pay raises’ in the 2019-20 school year, governor’s office says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teachers across Texas saw pay raises last year as a result of House Bill 3, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Abbott and the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that teachers in the state got “significant pay raises” for the 2019-20 academic year and released a report documenting the gains.

The governor’s office said Texas teachers with more than five years of experienced got an average pay raise of more than $5,200. Teachers who have five or less years of experience got an average pay raise of more than $3,800.

The raises are part of a $1.1 billion annual investment in additional compensation for teachers, counselors, libraries and school nurses that began last year, according to the governor’s office.

Abbott signed HB 3 into law in June 2019. It created an incentive pay program for teachers to be able to reach six-figure salaries, among other things. Overall, the governor’s office said HB 3 gave an increase of $2.7 billion in annual net funding for public education and school districts.