Texas Study: Teacher crowdfunding is on the rise, one type of school is most successful

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of schools benefiting from crowdfunding websites is rising, a lecturer at Texas State University found, and one kind of school is most successful at rallying community members to support teachers with donations.

Last fall, Dr. Brett Lee defended his doctoral dissertation, which focused on the teacher crowdfunding site DonorsChoose. Lee also coordinates the Austin Independent School District mentor program.

Thursday, there were 116 total projects seeking funding in Austin — teachers asked for donations to provide flexible classroom seating, a single iPad and new books. One AISD teacher sought $165 to provide snacks so her students can focus.

“It’s sad but true that a Quaker granola bar or Goldfish can make a difference,” Lee said.

In the time he’s studied the site, from 2016 to this year, Lee found the percentage of schools in the U.S. whose teachers created crowdfunding projects rose from 74% to 82%.

It levels the playing field, he said, which is most evident for Title 1 schools — those with high proportions of low-income families. Those schools, he found, have the highest success rate on the site.

“It’s a matter of social justice,” Lee said. “Teachers have a bend towards seeing that their classrooms have the same supplies, the same opportunities and the same experiences as students in other parts of their town.”

