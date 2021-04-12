Texas State University will return to full-capacity classes Fall 2021

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The college experience at Texas State University will look a lot closer to pre-pandemic days coming this fall.

“This fall, in-person classes and activities will be back in full force on our Texas State University Campuses, giving our students the college life experience for which we are known,” Texas State University President Denise Trauth announced to students in an email April 7.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Gene Bourgeois said classrooms will return to 100% capacity. For the last year, in-person classes were at 50% capacity following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Texas State plans to continue to offer weekly vaccination clinics on the San Marcos campus with a goal of administering 1,500 doses at each event.

The University of Texas at Austin campus is hoping for a “near normal” fall, too. UT President Jay Hartzell said they “expect the fall 2021 semester to look more like the fall 2019 semester than the fall 2020 semester” in a message to the campus community March 11.

While reopening plans haven’t been announced, Hartzell said students and staff should likely expect to come to campus regularly.