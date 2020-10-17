Texas State University System reports record high enrollment

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas State University System saw record high enrollment in their institutions, TSUS announced this week.

TSUS said a preliminary enrollment count for the fall 2020 semester reported a total of 87,387 students enrolled at its seven institutions. Fall 2020 enrollment increased by 1% from fall 2019.

Enrollment numbers are counted after the 12th class day and are subject to change when the final count is submitted to the state, the school says.

Out of TSUS’s seven institutions, Lamar Institute of Technology saw the most growth in enrollment with an increase of 14% in the last year, according to the announcement.

As many universities across the nation, TSUS students are taking classes online.

TSUS says it leads the state in number of students taking online classes.

Two of its institutions, Lamar University and Sam Houston State University, have “robust online programs”, according to the announcement. Lamar University saw a 5% increase in enrollment while Sam Houston State University saw a 2% increase.

TSUS was founded in 1991 and includes seven institutions: Texas State University, Sam Houston State University, Sul Ross State University, Lamar University, Lamar State College Port Arthur, Lamar State College Orange, and Lamar Institute of Technology.