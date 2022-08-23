SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.

According to the university, “more than 7,590” freshmen are enrolled, based on preliminary numbers from the first day of class.

Official enrollment numbers are finalized on the 12th day of the semester.

The total is a 14.6% increase from last year’s freshman enrollment of 6,625, which at the time was the record.

“We are excited so many freshmen have chosen to become Bobcats,” said President Kelly Damphousse. “This historic class is a testimony to Texas State’s commitment to student success and to providing a one-of-a-kind campus and educational experience that prepares our graduates for the workplace and the world.”

The university also set a new record for the number of first-year applications. More than 34,000 students applied to TXST this year, surpassing the previous record of 32,686 in 2020.

The number of first-time undergraduate and graduate students is also a record — 11,322 in total.

“The University made a strategic investment in new merit scholarships for first-year students and new transfers in the past two years,” said Gene Bourgeois, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The goal was to reach more students with financial aid and scholarships. We are pleased to see many new bobcats take advantage of these awards.”