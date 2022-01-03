Texas State University moves classes online through January

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University says it will switch classes online or remote to start the new year due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

An email from the university says remote learning will run from Jan. 18 — the first two days of classes — through the end of the month. No classes are being canceled, and all campuses and offices will stay open for business, student services and library use.

Texas State currently requests all students, faculty and staff get tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours before returning to campuses.

“I know this is not the start of the semester we were all looking forward to. We are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution and are hopeful the surge will peak quickly,” Texas State President Denise M. Trauth wrote in a statement Monday.

