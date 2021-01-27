Texas State University awarded more than $843,000 for minority women in STEM

A scientist uses a microscope at a laboratory of the Gorgas Institute (Icges) in Panama City, on May 25, 2020. – Scientists from the Gorgas Institute (Icges) are carrying out a study with placental stem cell to seek therapeutic treatments for critically ill patients with COVID-19 and to learn details of virus transmission in newborns. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University will receive $843,895 over the next five years to support Black and Hispanic women entering science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

The grant, announced Wednesday by U.S. Senator John Cornyn, comes from the National Science Foundation (NSF) as a part of the Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) program.

“It’s imperative we work to ensure typically underrepresented women of color have the tools they need to succeed in STEM education and careers,” Cornyn said.

CAREER is a prestigious NSF program that awards funding to projects pursued by those early in their careers, especially women, minorities and people with disabilities.

Texas State will use the grant to study the effects of community wealth on minority women entering computing fields by studying their success in computing courses from eighth grade to undergraduate courses and how it translates to graduate studies or careers.

Assistant professor at Texas State Shetay Ashford-Hanserd, Ph.D., is the principal investigator for the study. Ashford-Hanserd teaches in the Department of Organization, Workforce, and Leadership Studies and has 13 years of experience in technology. Her research focuses on bringing more women of color into higher education and STEM fields.