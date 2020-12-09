Texas State to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in December

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University is planning to host multiple in-person, socially-distant commencement ceremonies in December, according to a release sent Tuesday.

The school said outdoor commencements for fall 2020 degree candidates are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11 at Bobcat Stadium. Those who graduated in spring and summer of this year will also get to attend in-person ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 10.

A virtual ceremony will also be broadcasted on Saturday, Dec. 12 for fall degree candidates, the school said.

In-person ceremonies will be limited to 25% capacity inside the stadium, according to Texas State. There will be socially-distant seating for grads, and face masks are required for students, degree candidates and guests.

There will be no shaking hands and doctoral grads will not be hooded.

Around 2,100 students are candidates for undergraduate and graduate degrees during the Dec. 11 ceremonies, with about 1,000 participating in the Dec. 10 ceremonies, the school said.

Texas State said ceremonies could be canceled due to weather. Here’s a breakdown of the ceremonies based on school and time.

Dec. 10

11 a.m. and 4 p.m.: Spring and summer 2020 grads will attend ceremonies

Dec. 11

9 a.m.: Fall degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts, McCoy College of Business and Graduate College

2 p.m.: Fall degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication, College of Liberal Arts, University College and Graduate College

7 p.m.: Fall degree candidates from the College of Education, College of Health Professions, College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College

Dec. 12

10 a.m.: Virtual ceremony video will be streamed online