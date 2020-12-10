Texas State students return to San Marcos for in-person commencement

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than 3,000 spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates will walk and receive their diploma at Texas State this December.

The university is one of the only schools in Central Texas to be hosting an in-person ceremony.

The open-aired Bobcat Stadium allowed for easily ventilation and chairs were adequately distanced Thursday. Everyone, including spectators, were asked to wear masks.

Graduates had to hold down their caps due to high winds, and inclement weather expected for Friday has postponed two of the early events until Saturday. The 7 p.m. commencement on Friday is still on schedule.

Graduates KXAN spoke to say they were thankful to return to their alma mater for the tradition, despite many of them moving on from Central Texas to pursue their careers.

“Luckily, I was able to find a job during the pandemic, which I am very lucky to say,” said Alyssa Cisneros. “It’s a big accomplishment for students to get their degrees.

There was no keynote speaker planned, which kept the ceremony moving, but university officials still thanked the students for their patience and loyalty to their school.

“Your time at Texas State as a student ended at an unprecedented and challenging period for our university and our nation,” one speaker told the crowd.

For Roberto Alvarado, a first generation graduate, he said it was important to return to campus to officially receive his diploma to motivate his younger siblings.

“It was a no-brainer for me. It was something that I felt like I needed to do to show my brothers that this was possible,” Alvarado said.

Here’s a breakdown of the dates and times for the upcoming ceremonies.

Friday, Dec. 11

7 p.m. – Degree candidates from the College of Education, College of Health Professions, College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College

Saturday, Dec. 12

9 a.m. – Fall degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts, McCoy College of Business and Graduate College

10 a.m. – Virtual commencement ceremony video with degree conferral and other traditional ceremony elements will be streamed online

2 p.m. – Fall degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication, College of Liberal Arts, University College and Graduate College

The University of Texas had virtual commencement ceremonies earlier this month. Huston-Tillotson does not traditionally host a fall ceremony. St. Edwards will honor both 2020 and 2021 graduates in-person in May. More details about that ceremony will come out in April.

