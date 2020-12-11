Texas State moves some graduation ceremonies to Saturday due to bad weather

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University has postponed fall 2020 graduation ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday due to possible inclement weather.

The ceremonies are now 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, the university said. The scheduled ceremony for 7 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium will go on as planned.

Texas State is the only university in Central Texas that planned an in-person fall commencement.

Degree candidates for the College of Applied Arts, McCoy College of Business and Graduate College will attend at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the College of Fine Arts and Communications, College of Liberal Arts, University and Graduate colleges will attend the 2 p.m. ceremony Saturday.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed and limited to 25% capacity in Bobcat Stadium.

Face coverings are required for all graduates and attendees, and graduates will be seated to adhere to social distancing protocols.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss