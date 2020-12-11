Texas State moves some graduation ceremonies to Saturday due to bad weather

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University has postponed fall 2020 graduation ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday due to possible inclement weather.

The ceremonies are now 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, the university said. The scheduled ceremony for 7 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium will go on as planned.

Texas State is the only university in Central Texas that planned an in-person fall commencement.

Degree candidates for the College of Applied Arts, McCoy College of Business and Graduate College will attend at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the College of Fine Arts and Communications, College of Liberal Arts, University and Graduate colleges will attend the 2 p.m. ceremony Saturday.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed and limited to 25% capacity in Bobcat Stadium.

Face coverings are required for all graduates and attendees, and graduates will be seated to adhere to social distancing protocols.