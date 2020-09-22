Texas State helping to recruit 200 contact tracers for the state

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University is helping to recruit hundreds of contact tracers for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

It’s part of the Texas Health Trace effort. According to DSHS, Texas Health Trace “is a data management system that will allow for a coordinated statewide approach to the COVID-19 disease response, including contact tracing.”

Texas State said its working with other Texas State University System schools to hire a total of 200 contact tracers.

The Translational Health Research Center will lead the recruiting efforts. Most positions will require those hired to work part time remotely.

You can apply right now. Here are open positions:

For more information, you can email Melinda Villagran, director of the Translational Health Research Center, at mv12@txtstate.edu or call (512) 245-1356.