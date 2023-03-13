AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 500 public school employees from across Texas are expected to travel to and rally at the state capitol on Monday.

There are already bills filed in the Legislature that would give Texas teachers and school staff across-the-board raises and increase state funding for public schools.

The rally’s goal is to underscore the need to pass legislation to stem the exodus of Texas school staff, according to a press release from the Texas American Federation of Teachers, or AFT.

The Texas AFT, which represents 66,000 current and retired Texas school employees, is hosting a Public Education Advocacy Day in and around the Texas Capitol.

Texas AFT members will meet with lawmakers at the Capitol to discuss their union’s Respect Agenda.

Additionally, Texas AFT will host a “People’s Hearing” in the Agricultural Museum at the Texas Capitol, allowing teachers and school staff to hear directly from legislators and policy experts about real plans to address their needs.

The day will end with a rally outside the Texas AFL-CIO.

Teachers and staff from the following districts plan to attend:

Austin ISD

Brownsville ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Channelview ISD

Corpus Christi ISD

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Dallas ISD

DeSoto ISD

Duncanville ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Galena Park ISD

Houston ISD

Judson ISD

Lancaster ISD

Northside ISD

San Antonio ISD

Sheldon ISD

Socorro ISD

Spring ISD

Texas AFT members say they’re concerned by the number of school voucher bills also under consideration.

According to the release, Education policy experts estimate that for every student who might leave a public school district with a voucher, a campus could expect to lose $10,000.

Texas AFT said there would be a full schedule of events planned from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., convening with a rally with Texas AFT members and allies outside the Texas AFL-CIO starting at 2:45 p.m.

There will also be a “Rally for the Raise” in support of HB 1548, which would give teachers a $15,000 pay raise. It will be on the Capitol Building south steps from 1-3:30 p.m.