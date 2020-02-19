Texas’ proposed African American Studies course explores ‘richer history’ in high school

Dr. Keffrelyn Brown works in her office at the University of Texas at Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advocates for a new history elective for Texas high school students say an African American Studies course will offer new perspectives on black culture, art and innovation to students across the state.

The State Board of Education gave the course preliminary approval in January. A public comment period on the proposed curriculum starts on March 6, and the SBOE is scheduled for a final vote in April. If members sign off, districts could start offering the class to students this fall.

Based on an innovative course in Dallas Independent School District, the curriculum dives deeper than the historical figures and events included in typical American history classes, like slavery and the civil rights movement.

“I didn’t get access to that until college,” said Dr. Keffrelyn Brown, professor of cultural studies in education at the University of Texas at Austin. It’s “often the case that students that say, ‘You know, I had to come to college to learn this richer history.'”

On KXAN News Today, Brown, a Houston native, explains why she believes a course like this is necessary for Texas high-schoolers.